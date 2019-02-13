Elon Musk's hellish predictions about artificial intelligence are not worth worrying about, tech entrepreneur Sean Parker said Wednesday.

Parker, who co-founded the music file sharing site Napster and was Facebook's first president, said he was much more worried by the state of the health-care system.

"As much as I love Elon, and he's a great entrepreneur and a friend, his comic book vision of a future in which an artificial superintelligence takes over everything and enslaves the human race is probably not what we should be worrying about," he told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Milken Institute MENA Summit in Abu Dhabi.

Musk has in the past warned about the race between global powers to harness the potential of AI, going as far as to say it could result in a third world war. The U.S. is generally considered to be the front runner in the battle to dominate the technology, but China, the world's second-largest economy, has its own ambitions to be a leader in the space.