Ford is issuing three recalls covering about 1.5 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles, citing an unintended downshift to first gear in certain F-150 pickups that's caused at least five accidents, among other safety concerns, the company said Wednesday.

"Depending on vehicle speed, a downshift to first gear without warning could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash," Ford said in a statement announcing the recalls.

Ford is issuing a safety recall on select 2011 to 2013 Ford F-150 vehicles with six-speed automatic transmissions, 2017 to 2019 Lincoln Continental vehicles, and select 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles.