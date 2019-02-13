Autos

Ford issues 3 recalls covering about 1.5 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles, some over potential whiplash concerns

  • Ford issued a safety recall on about 1.5 million vehicles Wednesday.
  • It's recalling select 2011 to 2013 Ford F-150 vehicles with six-speed automatic transmissions.
  • It's also recalling 2017 to 2019 Lincoln Continentals and select 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles.
Ford is issuing three recalls covering about 1.5 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles, citing an unintended downshift to first gear in certain F-150 pickups that's caused at least five accidents, among other safety concerns, the company said Wednesday.

"Depending on vehicle speed, a downshift to first gear without warning could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash," Ford said in a statement announcing the recalls.

Ford is issuing a safety recall on select 2011 to 2013 Ford F-150 vehicles with six-speed automatic transmissions, 2017 to 2019 Lincoln Continental vehicles, and select 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles.

Ford Motor Co.'s 2013 F-150 pickup truck sits on display at an event in Bruceville, Texas, U.S., on Monday, June 4, 2012.
Mike Fuentes | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Ford Motor Co.'s 2013 F-150 pickup truck sits on display at an event in Bruceville, Texas, U.S., on Monday, June 4, 2012.

The roughly 1.48 million F-150 trucks have a defect that can cause the truck to temporarily downshift into first gear. Ford is aware of five reports of accidents, including one report of "whiplash" potentially related to this condition.

About 27,000 Lincoln Continental vehicles may have a problem with silicon contamination in the door latch, which can prevent it from fully engaging. This means the door could open while driving. Ford is not aware of any accidents connected to this recall.

About 4,200 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles may have a defect that causes the instrument cluster to be blank while the video starts up. Ford is not aware of any of any accidents connected to this recall either.

Read Ford's full statement here.

