Rapper and Netflix star Killer Mike is 'pretty frugal'—this is the one thing he splurges on

Grammy-winning rapper Killer Mike has earned millions from music, entrepreneurship and his new Netflix series "Trigger Warning."
He tells CNBC Make It that despite his wealth, he's still "pretty frugal with money." But he admits there is one thing he splurges on: muscle cars.
Exactly how much does he spend on his indulgence of choice? "Too much money, is what my wife tells me."
The 43-year-old says that he has about six cars ("No car guy keeps exact numbers!"), with his "daily driver" being a Dodge Hellcat with 707 horsepower. He also has a 1996 Impala with less than 2,500 miles on it, a 1961 Impala and a 1968 Firebird that he purchased as a surprise for his wife.
Currently, he says, he's having a 1969 Firebird built. It will include "an LS3 engine with about 550 horse, [a] 4-link rear suspension [and] a big beefed up transmission."