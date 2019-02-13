Rapper and Netflix star Killer Mike is 'pretty frugal'—this is the one thing he splurges on

"Oh, and I'm going to buy a Grand National," he adds. "That's my dream car, so I'm probably going to buy myself a Grand National for my birthday." He admits that he loves the speed of muscle cars and says, "if you're not doing 130, 140 or 150 miles an hour in a car down a regular street, then you might not have lived yet."

Aside from cars, the Atlanta native says he spends his money wisely, and "lives like a successful working class guy."

"I have a home that is a very nice home," he says. "It's big and beautiful, but it's well below what I could afford. I drive an American muscle car. I drive a Hellcat. My wife drives a Mercedes. But, you know, I'm just a regular guy."

The rapper, who owns a chain of barbershops in Atlanta with his wife called The SWAG Shop, says he learned a lot of his smart financial habits from his grandparents who "were very frugal with money." To this day, he says, he carries those practices with him to avoid "becoming someone who wasted an opportunity to change, in terms of generational wealth."

"Having money to floss and gold chains and stuff, that's cool because you're a rapper, you're young, you're flashy and it attracts people to look at you," he says. "But at the end of the day, my net worth is worth a lot more than what my neck is worth."

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: Rapper and Netflix star Killer Mike: How a Warren Buffett mindset has been key to my success