Goldman CEO David Solomon says US economy still 'chugging along,' chance of recession quite small

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Wednesday the chances of a recession are quite small, even though the rate of economic growth is slowing.

"There is no question that the momentum of growth in the United States has slowed," Solomon told Sara Eisen on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "That said, economic activity in the United States is still chugging along pretty well. I think we're in a position, at the moment, where we should see reasonable growth during the course of the year."

"The chance of recession in 2019 is quite small and the expansion should probably continue," Solomon added.