Chinese drone maker creates no-fly zones around airports in 32 European countries

Chinese drone maker DJI will roll out a system in 32 European countries this month to prevent its drones entering airport flightpaths.

The Chinese firm said Tuesday that its state of the art geofencing will be implemented into drones' GPS systems, using complex shapes and three-dimensional "bow tie" zones around runways.

The decision from DJI comes a few months after London's Gatwick airport suffered three days of flight disruption in December after drones were sighted flying in its vicinity. It led to 1,000 flights being cancelled or diverted, with airline easyJet estimating a loss of almost $20 million as a direct result.

DJI will apply its Geospatial Environment Online (GEO) 2.0 system to 19 new countries, as well as the 13 that already had existing geofencing systems in place.

GEO 2.0 will create detailed three-dimensional safety zones around runway flight paths. Drones using DJI software will have the safety zones integrated into their navigational systems and be unable to breach the areas.

The strictest controls – used for highly sensitive airports – will be applied to a 0.75-mile area around runways, as well as three-dimensional areas around flightpaths where planes take off and land.

At less sensitive airports, more flexible geofencing restrictions will be applied.