Pfizer still holds the lead in the erectile dysfunction market even as Viagra sales falter

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer holds a lead in the erectile dysfunction market even as competition from generics erodes sales of its once-blockbuster male libido treatment, Viagra.

The medication, originally developed with the intention to treat high blood pressure in adults, became a hit for males struggling in the bedroom and the New York-based drugmaker when it was introduced to the U.S. market in 1998. In its first quarter, Viagra brought a total of $400 million in revenue for Pfizer and would later produce annual sales of about $1.8 billion.

An estimated 1 in 10 men are affected by erectile dysfunction, or ED, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Viagra was the first noninvasive treatment for male impotency and opened up a previously undiscussed dialogue between men and their doctors about sexual health.

Nearly 21 years later, sales of the brand-name drug have dropped. Pfizer lost exclusive rights to the drug in December 2017, bringing with it a flood of generic versions. U.S. sales of "the little blue pill" declined 73 percent year over year in 2018 from $789 million to $217 million, Pfizer said in its fourth-quarter earnings report, as generics entered the market.