Santander's shock bond move is controversial but not contagious, analysts say

Santander's decision to not repay investors on a special type of bond this week may have surprised investors, but analysts have told CNBC that any fears of financial stress in the market are unfounded.
The Spanish bank's 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) contingent convertible bond, or CoCo bond, was eligible for early repayment which is usually exercised in the financial world. But the bank on Tuesday decided against giving investors their cash back citing an "obligation to assess the economics and balance the interests of all investors." The bank said it would only pay back on these bonds when it believes "it is right to do so."