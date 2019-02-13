Santander's shock bond move is controversial but not contagious, analysts say

These bonds are slightly riskier than a normal corporate bond as they convert into equity when the buffer levels of a bank fall below a certain ratio. Thus they make the holder lose cash in times of financial stress but can help keep a bank steady at the same time.

In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the Bank of International Settlements — known as the central bank of central banks — made it necessary for banks to hold CoCo bonds, which are officially called additional tier 1 (AT1) capital. They have what's known as a "perpetual maturity." This means that they don't have to be repaid but they come with a call option — or an option for the issuer to repay the investor before the end of the maturity date.

Banks generally exercise this option to send a message to the markets that their liquidity position is strong enough to deal with a crisis situation. Santander's decision this week may have brought back memories of when Deutsche Bank decided not to call a CoCo during the 2008 crash.

According to data from research firm Refinitiv, about $13.5 billion worth of CoCos are redeemable this year. Of this, $8.4 billion are from European banks.