Levoff's position at Apple granted him insider access to not-yet-public earnings results and briefings on iPhone sales, the complaint says. On more than one occasion, he disobeyed the company's "blackout" period for stock transactions, selling or buying stock worth tens of millions of dollars, according to the SEC.

The agency alleges he bought shares and profited when the stock popped after positive earnings reports, and sold to avoid downturns that followed poor results.

Later on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it was charging Levoff with one count of securities fraud. He's set to appear in court on Feb. 20.

In a statement to CNBC, Levoff's attorney Kevin Marino said, "We are reviewing the civil and criminal allegations against Mr. Levoff and look forward to defending him in both matters."