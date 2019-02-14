Don't make these 7 painfully awkward mistakes in your next salary negotiation, says HR expert

Whether you're negotiating salary for a new job or you're asking for a raise, a "money conversation" in any professional context is downright awkward.

If you're like most people, you'd rather accept what you're given — and resent it later — than make the ask. The problem is that no one knows how to engage in the conversation.

To get the salary you're truly worth, you have to change your mindset and realize that it's not all about you and what you're getting out of the job. You're in a partnership with your (new) boss, and the mission is to drive team goals and improve company performance.

So the next time you head into a conversation about salary, equip yourself with these essential tips on what not to do: