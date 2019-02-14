Don't make these 7 painfully awkward mistakes in your next salary negotiation, says HR expert

The money conversation is never a "one-and-done" task. Stay focused on goals and deliverables. Determine what "success" look like for you so that your periodic check-ins become a natural pivot for asking for more money.
One way to stay focused is to maintain a "M.O.R.E." mindset:
-Meet face-to-face with your boss.
-Own your performance objectives and how you contribute to team success.
-Research your worth.
-Envision your end game: a better job, more challenges and new opportunities to grow.
Too few people do this well. Here are the don'ts:
- Don't play defense. You and your boss are on the same team, and together you're moving toward the goal line. But if you complain constantly about your pay while only doing the bare minimum, you're playing defense. As a result, you and your boss will be on opposing teams.
- Don't wait too long. If you're going to have this job for two years (that's what, two performance reviews?), ask your boss for periodic check-ins — and do it fast. Don't wait for your annual performance review. Eventually, you'll be knocking out those performance objectives so quickly, your boss might be the one to start the money conversation.
Remember, there's absolutely nothing wrong with asking for a higher salary. Just keep in mind that "more money" doesn't just come on demand. You need know how to ask, and how to deliver what you promise.
Gary Burnison is the CEO of Korn Ferry, a firm that helps companies select and hire the best talent. His latest book, a New York Times best-seller, "Lose the Resume, Land the Job," shares the kind of straight talk that no one – not a spouse, partner, mentor or anyone else – will tell you. Follow him on LinkedIn here.
