VISIT CNBC.COM

Work

Work

9 promising work-from-home jobs paying more than $100,000 (and exactly how to get them)

Doodiebearz | Twenty20

Good news for people who love their job, but hate the office! More and more companies are choosing to operate on remote teams.

Some of the fastest-growing remote jobs are in STEM fields (e.g. programmers, actuaries and data scientists), which grew by 50 percent in 2018, says Brie Reynolds, a senior career specialist at FlexJobs. Remote job growth has also grown across industries like finance, banking, insurance, healthcare and real estate.

Keep in mind, however, that the term "remote work" can mean anything from working remotely just a few days a week (and the rest in the office) to being 100 percent remote. Either way, a remote job has many benefits: it allows employees to save time and money on the commute, as well as more control over their work schedule and environment. Companies are also realizing that, beyond saving on real estate, employing remote workers expands their talent pool and increases retention.

If you're looking to land a high-paying remote job, an effective strategy is to search using different keywords (e.g., "work from home," "virtual," "telecommute," "flexible," "part-time" and "partial remote"). Pair these keywords with related job titles or skill sets (e.g. "work from home project manager" or "telecommute Wordpress").

With that in mind, here are some in-demand, high-paying remote jobs that can earn you a salary of $100,000 or more:

1. Psychiatrist

Average salary: $217,265
The work: Responsibilities include meeting with patients as needed (typically via two-way video), practicing evaluative and diagnostic procedures, writing treatment plans and guiding staff on medical protocols.
How to get the job: In addition to having the appropriate accreditation and state license to practice, it's important to highlight your ease with remote technology (e.g., FaceTime, Zoom and Skype) and any teleconferencing software. Being a clinician requires constant documentation and communication, so be sure to emphasize your abundant writing skills.

2. Medical director

Average salary: $135,012
The work: This is a leadership role within a medical department or a healthcare organization. You should have extensive experience in hiring and supervising medical staff, as well as developing and executive medical care strategies. Typically, the job may require some travel and being on-site a few times a week.
How to get the job: Emphasize any previous experience in patient care and administrative supervision. Strong writing and communication skills are a must for a medical director, who also often acts as the "face" of a department or organization.

"Companies are also realizing that, beyond saving on real estate, employing remote workers expands their talent pool and increases retention."

3. Data scientist

Average salary: $129,806
The work: You'll need specific training and computer language competencies, but it doesn't hurt to have an advanced degree in math, statistics, engineering or computer science. Data scientists use computing frameworks to analyze large, raw data sets and develop actionable insights in a variety of industries.
How to get the job: In addition to being extremely intuitive about data, strong communication skills are a reqirement. The non-technical aspect of data science is storytelling — what is the data telling us? Showing a track record of your skills as a strong writer and communicator will give you the competitive edge.

4. Software engineer

Average salary: $107,273
The work: Software engineers work with programming languages to create, scale or improve products. The basic languages software engineers use are Java, Javascript, SQL, C++ and Python. The job is surprisingly collaborative, so expect to work closely with coders and UX designers.
How to get the job: You should have a B.A. or B.S. in computer science, information systems, software engineering or mathematics. At the very least, you'll need to have a strong grasp on a versatile hardware, software and programming language.

5. Actuarial analyst

Average salary: $102,734
The work: This is a risk management role that uses statistical models to assess the risk and cost that comes with potential events, such as death, accidents or property damage. Actuaries generally work in the insurance industry, and their responsibility is to predict how much money a company needs at present in order to pay for some financial loss in the future.
How to get the job: Actuary jobs require professional certification. You'll need to pass several exams, like Exam P and Exam FM. The job requires mastery of Excel to sort through and format data, so you'll be in better shape if you can brag about those advanced skills. Emphasize any experience closely related to data analysis, risk management or investments.

6. Senior business analyst

Average salary: $102,936
The work: Senior business analysts collect data in order in to understand a challenges and needs of a business. The role is very collaborative, and you'll be working with managers across the organization to implement best practices and ensure the recommendations are working.
How to get the job: Serious problem-solving skills and good time-management is a must. Also, your communication skills need to be on point; you'll be writing a lot of proposals and working with managers and their teams on various projects. Any work experience in management, human resources or information technology will increase your value.

How to make six figures from home
How to make six figures from home   

7. Senior product manager

Estimated salary: $119,289
The work: A product manager is charged with managing product oversight — from concept to production. For instance, a product manager for Google Cloud would work with the business and technical teams to conceptualize and predict what its customers need and want, and then create and roll out products and services.
How to get the job: While senior product managers should have extensive experience in business and commerce, you don't need an M.B.A. You should, however, demonstrate familiarity with technical processes, as well as acumen with business and marketing. Point out any experience you have with product development and roadmap executions.

8. UX architect

Average salary: $117,290
The work: The UX architect is responsible for the conceptualization and layout of a website or mobile app in order to maximize the user experience. The job is a hybrid between designer and developer and requires skills in website design, programming (front and back end) and a solid understanding of user functionality.
How to get the job: It doesn't hurt to have a B.A. or B.S. in Industrial Design, Human Computer Interaction or Human Factors, but what's far more important is that you have a work portfolio that clearly shows your UX solutions to past projects and their requirements.

9. Senior Information Security Consultant

Estimated salary: $123,039
The work: This role is responsible for a business' network security and remediation strategies. Primary duties include performing risk assessments (via IT audits and penetration testing), as well as helping the business meet compliance obligations.
How to get the job: While certification isn't required, it helps to have relevant licenses in CISS, CEH/OSCP, CISA, CIA, QSA, CISM, IRCA and ISMS. Highlight your past experience in IT security (e.g., penetration testing, audit, assessment and compliance). A strong candidate will have experience working with compliance guidelines for information security provided by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Remote work isn't for everyone

Remote jobs aren't the equivalent of freedom. "One massive misconception about remote work is that you have freedom to take care of your child or travel during the day," says Stella Garber, the head of marketing at Trello Atlassian (she also works remotely). "To be a remote worker, you ought to be available for calls and meetings during a predictable slot of hours."

Also, because new communication and project management tools are constantly being developed, remote workers will need to master and adapt to these platforms. This may require a lot of time and patience.

Lisette Sutherland, director of Collaboration Superpowers and author of "Work Together Anywhere," says that in order to land (and keep) the remote job of your dreams, "you need to be able to quantify what you do, show your productivity and how it will improve by working remotely."

In other words, build trust over time.

Carolyn Sun covers the intersection of entrepreneurship and best practices in the rapidly changing work culture. Her work has also been featured on Entrepreneur.com, Newsweek, Business Insider, MSN and Free Enterprise. Follow her on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss:

This woman left her job and sells $100,000 worth of clothes from her closet
This millennial has made $100,000 reselling clothes   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...