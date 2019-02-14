Good news for people who love their job, but hate the office! More and more companies are choosing to operate on remote teams.

Some of the fastest-growing remote jobs are in STEM fields (e.g. programmers, actuaries and data scientists), which grew by 50 percent in 2018, says Brie Reynolds, a senior career specialist at FlexJobs. Remote job growth has also grown across industries like finance, banking, insurance, healthcare and real estate.

Keep in mind, however, that the term "remote work" can mean anything from working remotely just a few days a week (and the rest in the office) to being 100 percent remote. Either way, a remote job has many benefits: it allows employees to save time and money on the commute, as well as more control over their work schedule and environment. Companies are also realizing that, beyond saving on real estate, employing remote workers expands their talent pool and increases retention.

If you're looking to land a high-paying remote job, an effective strategy is to search using different keywords (e.g., "work from home," "virtual," "telecommute," "flexible," "part-time" and "partial remote"). Pair these keywords with related job titles or skill sets (e.g. "work from home project manager" or "telecommute Wordpress").

With that in mind, here are some in-demand, high-paying remote jobs that can earn you a salary of $100,000 or more: