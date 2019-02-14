Amazon says it will not build a headquarters in New York after local leaders mounted opposition

Amazon will not build a headquarters in New York City following mounting opposition, the company said in a statement Thursday.

Amazon said it does not have plans to reopen the search for a replacement location. The company will continue to build its planned headquarters in Virginia and its other planned location in Nashville.

Last week, The Washington Post first reported that Amazon executives were considering backing out of its plans to build an office in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens.

"While polls show that 70 percent of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City," Amazon said in the statement. The company said it will continue to grow the teams it already has in Staten Island, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Amazon shares barely moved after Amazon said it was scrapping its plans to build a new headquarters in New York.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had warned at a news conference last week following the Washington Post report that local and regional leaders who opposed Amazon's headquarters would have to answer to voters if Amazon did not ultimately bring its 25,000 jobs to the state.

"You want to diversify your economy? You don't want to just be Wall Street and finance?" Cuomo asked at the conference last week. "We need Amazon."

In a statement following the announcement, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "You have to be tough to make it in New York City. We gave Amazon the opportunity to be a good neighbor and do business in the greatest city in the world. Instead of working with the community, Amazon threw away that opportunity. We have the best talent in the world and every day we are growing a stronger and fairer economy for everyone. If Amazon can't recognize what that's worth, its competitors will."

Local and state leaders had voiced significant opposition after New York City and state had offered the company performance-based incentives amounting to nearly $3 billion. These leaders were not privy to the details of the deal until after Amazon had made its decision. Cuomo said the deal would still bring in $27 billion in revenue in exchange for the incentive package and called the opposition to Amazon "governmental malpractice."