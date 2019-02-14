Asia Markets

Asia markets trade cautiously amid ongoing US-China trade negotiations

  • Stocks in Asia traded cautiously on Thursday despite overnight optimism from a report, which said Chinese President Xi Jinping is "scheduled to meet" with high-level members of the U.S. delegation this week in Beijing.
  • The South China Morning Post reported Wednesday that China's Xi will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Friday.
  • China and the U.S. are trying to strike a deal before March 2. Otherwise, additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods could take effect.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Topix were largely flat in early trade. Shares of Fast Retailing, the company behind the Uniqlo chain of apparel stores, slipped about 0.4 percent.

The moves came after government data showed Japan's gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 1.4 percent in the October to December period last year.

The preliminary reading for fourth quarter gross domestic product was in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters. It came on the back of a downward revision to 2.6 percent annualized contraction in the third quarter.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.6 percent.

Australia's ASX 200 bucked the overall trend and rose 0.24 percent in morning trade despite the heavily weighted financial subindex slipping nearly 0.3 percent. Shares of the country's so-called Big Four banks traded mixed: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group gained 0.23 percent and National Australia Bank added 0.12 percent. Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped 0.51 percent and Westpac fell 0.11 percent.

Xi 'scheduled to meet' Mnuchin and Lighthizer

Overnight, U.S. stocks rose on hopes of a possible U.S.-China trade deal.

The report, which cites sources close to the matter, said Xi "is scheduled to meet" with key members of the U.S. trade delegation that's in Beijing, including Lighthizer and Mnuchin. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is also expected to attend a banquet for the U.S. delegation this week, according to the newspaper.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.129 after rising from levels above 96.6 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.97 against the dollar after weakening from levels below 110.5 in the previous session. The Australian dollar was at $7.089 after seeing highs around $0.713 yesterday.

— Reuters and CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

