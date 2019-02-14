Asia markets trade cautiously amid ongoing US-China trade negotiations

Stocks in Asia traded cautiously on Thursday despite overnight optimism from a report, which said Chinese President Xi Jinping is "scheduled to meet" with high-level members of the U.S. delegation this week in Beijing.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Topix were largely flat in early trade. Shares of Fast Retailing, the company behind the Uniqlo chain of apparel stores, slipped about 0.4 percent.

The moves came after government data showed Japan's gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 1.4 percent in the October to December period last year.

The preliminary reading for fourth quarter gross domestic product was in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters. It came on the back of a downward revision to 2.6 percent annualized contraction in the third quarter.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.6 percent.

Australia's ASX 200 bucked the overall trend and rose 0.24 percent in morning trade despite the heavily weighted financial subindex slipping nearly 0.3 percent. Shares of the country's so-called Big Four banks traded mixed: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group gained 0.23 percent and National Australia Bank added 0.12 percent. Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped 0.51 percent and Westpac fell 0.11 percent.