There is a strong focus on trade as China and the U.S. continue talks. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that talks were "going very well" as both sides look to reach an agreement before early March.

Furthermore, bond traders are likely to follow a speech by Philly Fed President Patrick Harker in New York City at 11 a.m. ET.

On the data front, retail sales are expected at 8.30 a.m. ET with jobless claims and core PPI due at the same time.

In terms of bond auctions, the Treasury is due to sell $50 billion in four-week bills and $35 billion in eight-week bills.