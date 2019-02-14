China's January trade data comes in much stronger than expected

China on Thursday reported exports and imports data for January that easily topped expectations.
That better-than-expected news comes as Beijing's trade dispute with the U.S. and other factors lead investors to worry that China's economy — long an engine of global growth — may be facing a sharp slowdown. Those concerns were compounded last month when China's customs data showed exports and imports both fell surprisingly in December.
January's official data, however, painted a much more optimistic picture about Asia's largest economy.
Dollar-denominated exports for the month rose 9.1 percent from a year ago, according to Chinese customs data. China's exports in January were expected to have contracted 3.2 percent from a year earlier, according to economists in a Reuters poll, compared with the previous month's 4.4 percent decline.
January dollar-denominated imports, meanwhile, fell 1.5 percent on-year, which was far better than expectations of a 10 percent decline from a year earlier, according to the Reuters poll. Imports in December fell 7.6 percent from a year ago.
China's overall trade surplus was $39.16 billion in January. That easily topped the $33.5 billion expected, according to the Reuters poll. That was still lower, though, than December's trade surplus of $57.06 billion.