Coca-Cola shares drop after earnings in line with estimates

Coca-Cola on Thursday reported quarterly earnings that were in line with analysts' expectations.

Shares of the company dropped 1 percent in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 43 cents vs. 43 cents expected

Revenue: $7.06 billion vs. $7.04 billion expected

The soda giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $870 million, or 20 cents per share, up from a loss of $2.75 billion, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Coke earned 43 cents per share, in line with the consensus estimates from Refinitiv.

Net sales dropped 6 percent to $7.06 billion, topping expectations of $7.04 billion.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.