Tech

Facebook is negotiating with FTC to pay multibillion-dollar fine tied to Cambridge Analytica scandal: Washington Post

  • The fine is related to Cambridge Analytica's improperly accessing the data of 87 million Facebook users.
  • If agreed upon, the fine would be the largest ever imposed by the FTC against a tech company.
Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg testifies during a US House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Facebook on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, April 11, 2018.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg testifies during a US House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Facebook on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, April 11, 2018.

Facebook and the Federal Trade Commission are reportedly negotiating what could be a multibillion-dollar fine related to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, according to the Washington Post.

The two sides are still negotiating details, the paper reported, but a settlement penalty in the billions of dollars would be by far the largest fine ever imposed by the FTC against a technology company. The agency's biggest fine against a tech company to date came in 2012, when Google agreed to pay a $22.5 million penalty due to its privacy practices.

The FTC began probing Facebook in March 2018 following reports that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had improperly accessed the data of 87 million Facebook users.

Facebook did not response to a request for comment.

Read the full report in the Washington Post.

WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off

Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
GOOGL
---
FB
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...