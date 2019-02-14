Oracle stock falls after Berkshire dissolves its stake

Oracle stock fell 2 percent on Thursday after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it dissolved its stake in the technology company.

The news came in a regulatory filing from Berkshire Hathaway, which had held 41.4 million Oracle shares at the end of the third quarter. The shares were worth $2.13 billion at the time.

Oracle stock has risen 4 percent in the past year. In December the stock rose after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter earnings and flat revenue.

The Oracle move was the only liquidation in the quarter for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. The company had a position in Oracle for a single quarter.

