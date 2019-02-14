CNBC Global CFO Council

SurveyMonkey shares collapse after Q4 earnings and CFO retirement announcement

  • The company reported a loss per share of 3 cents, exactly in line with Wall Street estimates, and quarterly revenue of $67.9 million.
  • The company also announced Tim Maly, who serves as both chief financial officer and chief operating officer, is retiring during the second quarter.
  • SurveyMonkey shares have taken a tumble since debuting on the public markets in September.
Zander Lurie, CEO, SurveyMonkey 
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
Zander Lurie, CEO, SurveyMonkey 

SurveyMonkey tanked as much as 15 percent Thursday, a day after reporting fourth-quarter earnings results.

The company reported a loss per share of 3 cents, exactly in line with Wall Street estimates, and quarterly revenue of $67.9 million, beating out consensus estimates of $65.9 million. The company also announced Tim Maly, who serves as both chief financial officer and chief operating officer, is retiring during the second quarter.

SurveyMonkey, formally SVMK Inc., posted a GAAP net loss for the quarter of $25 million, marking a sharp decline from the $8 million in net income that SurveyMonkey brought in during the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company reported a GAAP net loss for the full-year 2018 of $155 million, compared with a net loss of $24 million the year before. SurveyMonkey has previously attributed some of its steep 2018 costs to the company's IPO in September.

The company's shares have taken a tumble since debuting on the public markets. Shares now trade more than 20 percent below the $17 per-share price it closed at on its first day.

The stock is off nearly 40 percent from all-time highs.

WATCH: Tech firms need to build trust with consumers, says SurveyMonkey CEO

Tech firms need to build trust with consumers, says SurveyMonkey CEO
Tech firms need to build trust with consumers, says SurveyMonkey CEO   

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
SVMK
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...