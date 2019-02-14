The main thing that separates the GTS from lesser Levantes is the Ferrari-sourced, 550-horsepower V-8 under the hood. For even more money, you can get the Levante Trofeo, which offers a 590-horsepower tune of the same engine, but the $136,790 tester we had didn't feel like it needed more power.

Aside from the fire-breathing and sonorous motor, the GTS also packs adaptive suspension that can make the ride softer or more dynamic on a moment's notice. Couple that with some of the best steering of any SUV on sale today and it's easy to find yourself taking the long way home.

Stomp on the gas and the Levante sprints its way to 60 in four seconds, but isn't nearly out of steam. Given enough space, the GTS can do a staggering 181 mph. It's effortlessly stable at absurd speeds and feels built for high-speed cruising.