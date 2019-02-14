The ongoing shift to SUVs from sedans and coupes has presented a problem for storied sports car manufacturers like Maserati. SUVs, while practical, tend to handle and perform worse than their sedans. To survive in today's finicky market, a crossover is almost a necessary offering.
Maserati solved their issue in a unique way: stick a roaring Ferrari V-8 engine under the hood, spend a lot of time on the suspension and hope customers won't fault you for building a crossover. While it doesn't have the best interior, the Levante GTS lives up to the driving experience that a Maserati badge promises.