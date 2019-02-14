Twilio and SendGrid CEOs explain how deal will help them serve customers like Airbnb   

CEOs of Twilio and SendGrid on how deal will help them serve customers like Airbnb 46 Mins Ago | 01:06

Twilio's $2 billion purchase of SendGrid will be a "one plus one equals five" situation as the companies merge their operations to better serve their customers, SendGrid's CEO told CNBC in a joint interview with the CEO of Twilio.

"We believe companies like Airbnb and the 140,000 other … total companies that we serve in our Twilio family now, they're going to need an ability to orchestrate communications, different ways to engage with their users, over a myriad of channels," SendGrid chief Sameer Dholakia said on "Mad Money." "So we're excited about the combination."

In the case of Airbnb — which was a customer of both Twilio and SendGrid before the combination — SendGrid will help streamline the booking process, Dholakia told CNBC's Jim Cramer.

"Any of your listeners out there, when they make a reservation for a given stay, they'll get a confirmation of that reservation in their email inbox, that's being delivered by SendGrid," the CEO explained.

Twilio co-founder, Chairman and CEO Jeff Lawson, whose company delivered 77 percent year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter, doubled down on the utility of his expanding platform. He also explained that Twilio's communications software isn't just used by tech-savvy giants like Airbnb and Uber.

"What we're seeing is that every kind of company needs this capability. It's not just technology companies," he told Cramer. "On our call yesterday, we had Stanley Black & Decker, we had Ecolab, we had ETrade. It really does run the gamut. Every company, big and small, new and old, needs great customer engagement in order to win."

Twilio's all-stock deal to buy SendGrid was initially met with resistance from investors, but Twilio's stock has since recovered, settling up 0.37 percent on Thursday at $107.27 a share. Shares have gained nearly 250 percent in the last 12 months.