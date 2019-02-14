Bitcoin trading in crisis-stricken Venezuela has just hit an all-time high

The amount of bitcoin traded in crisis-stricken Venezuela has exploded to reach an all-time high.

It comes at a time when tensions are reaching boiling point, with the country in the midst of the Western Hemisphere's worst humanitarian crisis in recent memory.

In the last week, the amount of Bitcoin traded in the oil-rich, but cash-poor, country has soared by 30 percent to 2,454 bitcoins, according to crypto data tracker Coin Dance. That's equivalent to approximately $8.95 million per week and $1.29 million per day. Bitcoin is currently trading at $3,553.