Apple reportedly bought an AI marketing start-up as it looks for opportunities beyond the iPhone

Apple has acquired AI-assisted marketing startup DataTiger, according to Bloomberg.

Founded in 2017 and based in London, DataTiger says it sells software services that provide artificial intelligence-assisted marketing.

Apple has continued to focus more on selling services, not just hardware products like iPhones, and it may be looking for new ways to tell consumers about what it offers.

Apple is planning to launch a new video streaming product in April, for example, which might launch in tandem with an Apple News subscription service. The success of those products will rely heavily on their ability to cater content to what users want to read and watch. DataTiger's services could help Apple better understand what people want to consume on their devices, and target the right content to them.

Apple was not immediately available to comment.

