Beauty icon Bobbi Brown reinvents herself as a health and wellness guru

Serial entrepreneur and beauty icon Bobbi Brown has a simple code that has helped her on the path to success, and it's one anyone can follow, no matter what their age or circumstance: "Do what you love, take chances, and do something different. It's OK to break the rules."

It may sound easy, but creating new paradigms and disrupting traditional industries is far from it.

The founder of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, a minimalist beauty brand that changed the face of makeup, should know. She took a leap of faith in the '80s when she created a natural-looking cosmetic line that didn't follow the industry's color trends that looked garish and overdone. Her vision helped reinvent America's image of beauty. To take the business to the next level, she sold it to Estée Lauder in 1995 and stayed in an active role and continued to build the power brand until two years ago. The line is now sold in more than 60 countries.