Multiple people injured in shooting in Aurora, Illinois, reports say

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Aurora, Illinois, on Friday, according to press reports.

The New York Times, CNN and The Washington Post reported that the injured included police officers. City officials said the shooter reported at an industrial park has been apprehended.

Live TV reports showed dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co.

An employee at the Illinois company where a shooting has been reported said the gunman is a co-worker.

John Probst told ABC7 that he ran out of the back door of the Henry Pratt Co. building in Aurora as the shooting unfolded Friday afternoon.

Probst says he recognized the gunman and that he works at the company. He said the gunman has "a pistol with a laser."

Probst says he wasn't hurt but that another colleague was "bleeding pretty bad."

"The President has been briefed and is monitoring the ongoing situation" White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, according to a pool report.

The president shared his support for law enforcement and condolences for the victims and their families later Friday in a post on Twitter.

Aurora is 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Chicago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.