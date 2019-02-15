Dow futures get a boost | US-China talks set for next week | Amazon bolts NYC

Stock futures were lower in early trading this morning but turned higher after Chinese President Xi Jinping said trade talks with the U.S. would continue next week in Washington. (CNBC)

Xi's comments on talks next week came after he met with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in China Friday, capping a full week of negotiations at senior and deputy levels in Beijing. (Reuters)

The major stock averages on Wall Street remain on track for another positive week, the eighth straight for the Dow and Nasdaq and the seventh straight in the past eight for the S&P 500. (CNBC)



* Cramer: Market's 'safe' stocks might not be so safe anymore (CNBC)

On the Friday economic calendar, January data on import and export prices are out at 8:30 a.m. ET, January industrial production figures are out at 9:15 a.m. ET, the University of Michigan's preliminary February consumer sentiment index is out at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

PepsiCo (PEP), Deere (DE), Moody's (MCO), and Newell Brands (NWL) issue their quarterly earnings before today's opening bell. There are no earnings reports of note scheduled for after today's closing bell. (CNBC)



* PepsiCo earnings in line with estimates but forecasts weak 2019 (CNBC)

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) trimmed its stake in Apple (AAPL) – its largest holding – during the fourth quarter, and dissolved its stake in Oracle (ORCL), according to its latest quarterly SEC filing. (CNBC)