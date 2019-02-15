Here are the cities where retirees rely the most on Social Security income

It's no secret that for most retirees, Social Security is an important part of their income. Exactly how much varies from individual to individual — and, apparently, from city to city.

Among 100 U.S. cities with the largest 65-and-older populations, Social Security makes up an average 42 percent of retiree income, according to recent research by SmartAsset.com. The range is from more than 53 percent to about 27 percent.

The research evaluated retiree income from both Social Security and other sources — i.e., pension plans, annuities, individual retirement plans — using government data. The analysis excluded work-related income, which a growing number of older Americans are using to supplement their cash flow.