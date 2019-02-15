President Donald Trump held nothing back in a wide-ranging, impromptu and at times aggressive press conference at the White House on Friday.

At the event in the Rose Garden, the president was expected to give a speech that touched on his recent decision to declare a national emergency in order to redirect funds toward the construction of a border wall. It was revealed by the White House during that speech that Trump has already signed the declaration.

But Trump, who spoke without reading from a teleprompter and apparently without following a full script, also shared his thoughts about ongoing trade negotiations with China, the record-high national debt and even his favorite right-wing media personalities.

And in an unannounced move, the president took a handful of questions from reporters — including one whom he has labeled "fake news."

These are the most combative moments from the presser.