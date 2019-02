Justin Wolfers, an economics and public policy professor at the University of Michigan, says he's optimistic about the U.S. economy because "recessions don't die of old age, they're murdered." However, he is worried "that a small adverse shock could turn into something more calamitous with policy mistakes coming out of the White House."

