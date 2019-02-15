'Million Dollar Listing' agent Ryan Serhant: Buyers are 'freaking out' about Amazon ditching NYC

Developers and speculators — who bought property on the promise of Amazon's planned New York City headquarters — are "freaking out," now that the e-commerce giant pulled out of the deal due to local opposition, luxury real estate agent Ryan Serhant told CNBC on Friday.

"Was I dumbfounded that New York politicians were going to ruin it for everyone? No. Was it an exhausting day yesterday? Yes," said Serhant, who runs a team of agents at Nest Seekers International. He also stars on Bravo's reality series "Million Dollar Listing New York."

"We put, I think, 15 different apartments into contract, purely speculative, based on the Amazon move," he said in a "Squawk Box" interview. "All 15 of those buyers called yesterday, freaking out, saying, 'Should I pull my deposit, can I get it back. Is there an Amazon contingency in my contract?'"

On Thursday, Amazon said it would no longer build the New York half of its East Coast headquarters in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, one of the five boroughs of New York City, which include Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Staten Island.

"Amazon coming, I think, was a great thing," said Serhant, who describes himself politically as an independent. "All they wanted to do was bring jobs. They wanted to bring 25,000 jobs. They wanted to spend billions of dollars here, and over the course of time wanted to spend billion of dollars in taxes."