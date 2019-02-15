For the fifth straight year, LeBron James is the highest-paid player in the NBA.

Now in his 16th season with the league, James' earnings for the 2018-2019 season total $88.7 million, according to Forbes' list of the top 10 NBA earners.

Looking at salary, bonuses and endorsement deals, Forbes found Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to be the second and third highest-paid players in the NBA. Curry's total earnings for the season come to $79.5 million and Durant's earnings come to $65 million.

These players are known for their incredible talent on the court. But it's their strategic moves outside of basketball that have really led to their financial success. In fact, James, Curry and Durant are the only three players on the highest-paid list who make more money off the court than on it.