Federal judge slaps partial gag order on Trump friend Roger Stone in Mueller case

A federal judge on Friday slapped a partial gag order on Roger Stone and lawyers for the longtime controversial Republican operative, barring them from making statements to the media and others as they enter and leave a Washington courthouse.

The judge, Amy Berman Jackson, is presiding over Stone's criminal case in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., which was lodged by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Jackson said in an order that "all interested participants in the matter, including the parties, any potential witnesses, and counsel for the parties and the witnesses, must refrain, when they are entering or exiting the courthouse, or they are within the immediate vicinity of the courthouse, from making statements to the media or to the public that pose a substantial likelihood of material prejudice to this case or are intended to influence any juror, potential juror, judge, witness or court officer or interfere with the administration of justice."

Jackson added that she " has particular concerns about the potential impact of public statements made in the District of Columbia, directed at individuals who may be members of the venire from which the jury will be drawn."

Stone's lawyer did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the gag order.

A spokesman for Mueller declined to comment.

