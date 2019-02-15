Seattle house where Jeff Bezos started Amazon is now on sale for $1.5 million — look inside

In 1994, Jeff Bezos quit his job at a New York hedge fund and drove across the country to the Seattle suburbs, where he rented a house and started building the company that became Amazon out of its garage. Now, this piece of internet history is up for sale for $1.488 million.

A recent property listing for a three-bedroom house at 10704 NE 28th Street in Bellevue, Washington bills the home as "the birthplace of Amazon."

Take a look inside.

"Jeff Bezos started Amazon in the garage in the 1990's!" reads the listing from real estate agent Pat Sullivan of John L. Scott Real Estate.