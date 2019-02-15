VISIT CNBC.COM

Seattle house where Jeff Bezos started Amazon is now on sale for $1.5 million — look inside

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos in 1997
In 1994, Jeff Bezos quit his job at a New York hedge fund and drove across the country to the Seattle suburbs, where he rented a house and started building the company that became Amazon out of its garage. Now, this piece of internet history is up for sale for $1.488 million.

A recent property listing for a three-bedroom house at 10704 NE 28th Street in Bellevue, Washington bills the home as "the birthplace of Amazon."

Take a look inside.

"Jeff Bezos started Amazon in the garage in the 1990's!" reads the listing from real estate agent Pat Sullivan of John L. Scott Real Estate.

Source: John L. Scott Real Estate

Brad Stone's 2013 book "The Everything Store," about the rise of Amazon, includes a job posting from August 1994 in which Bezos lists the home as the mailing address for his new company, originally called Cadabra. The job listing sought software developers "to help pioneer commerce on the internet."

The house was totally remodeled in 2001, according to the listing, and the famous garage has also been renovated "and likely doesn't resemble what it looked like when Bezos was there," Sullivan told the Seattle Times.

Source: John L. Scott Real Estate

Today the home features a 13-foot vaulted pine ceiling and a stone fireplace.

Source: John L. Scott Real Estate

Originally built in 1954, the 1,540-square-foot, single-storey house was last sold for $620,000 in 2009.

Source: John L. Scott Real Estate

Out back, the house now has a party deck and hot tub.

Source: John L. Scott Real Estate

Bezos never actually owned the property himself. He went on to become the world's richest person, with a net worth of $136 billion, according to Forbes. He owns real estate all over the country now, including a $25 million lake house in nearby Medina, Washington.

