Special counsel Robert Mueller interviewed Trump's press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has interviewed President Donald Trump's press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, she said Friday.

Sanders said she was happy to sit down with Mueller.

"The President urged me, like he has everyone in the administration, to fully cooperate with the special counsel. I was happy to voluntarily sit down with them," Sanders said in a statement to CNBC.

The interview occurred around the time that Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly, was questioned by Mueller's team, NBC News reported. That interview reportedly occurred in early fall of 2018.

Sanders' interview was first reported Friday afternoon by CNN. She has not been charged with any wrongdoing by Mueller, and the subject matter of the interview was not immediately clear.

Mueller is investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible Kremlin collusion with the Trump campaign, as well as potential obstruction of justice by Trump.

A spokesman for the special counsel declined CNBC's request for comment.

Trump's first press secretary, Sean Spicer, was interviewed by Mueller's team in late 2017, Politico reported at the time. The special counsel also has interviewed Trump's first chief of staff, Reince Priebus.

