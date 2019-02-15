Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: PepsiCo, Deere, Newell Brands, CBS & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

PepsiCo – The beverage and snack giant reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.49 per share, matching Street forecasts, while revenue beat estimates. However, PepsiCo also forecast an unexpected drop in full-year profit, due to a stronger dollar and increased investments.

Deere – The heavy equipment maker earned $1.54 per share for its first quarter, below the consensus estimate of $1.76. Deere's revenue did beat Street forecasts, but the bottom line was hurt by higher costs for raw materials and logistics.

Newell Brands – The consumer products maker beat estimates by four cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 71 cents per share, but sales were weaker than expected. Newell's baby product sales were hurt by the bankruptcy of Babies 'R' Us. Newell also gave a weaker than expected forecast.

CBS – CBS reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.50 per share, two cents below forecasts, while revenue was also short of estimates. CBS points to a drop in sales and licensing fees for its programs from other distributors. It did say it expects subscribership to its CBS All-Access streaming service to more than triple over the next three years.

Nvidia – Nvidia beat Wall Street forecasts by five cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 80 cents per share, while the graphics chipmaker's revenue came in slightly above estimates. It also forecast better than expected sales for 2019.

Apple, Oracle - Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its stake in Apple – its largest holding – during the fourth quarter, and dissolved its stake in Oracle, according to its latest quarterly SEC filing.

Royal Bank of Scotland – RBS announced a larger than expected dividend after reporting that profit more than doubled in 2018, but also warned of a potentially negative Brexit impact.

Blackstone – Blackstone and fellow U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman have offered to buy Germany's Scout24 for $6.4 billion including debt. If accepted, the buyout of the online classified ad provider would be the largest-ever buyout of a German company by private equity.

Applied Materials – Applied Materials reported adjusted quarterly profit of 81 cents per share, beating estimates by two cents. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker saw revenue come in above forecasts as well. However, it issued weaker than expected profit and revenue guidance for the current quarter.

XPO Logistics – XPO came in eight cents shy of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 72 cents per share, with the transportation company's revenue also falling short. XPO also warned that its 2019 outlook would be negatively impacted by a drop in business from an unidentified major customer.

Caesars Entertainment – Caesars will be pushed by investor Carl Icahn to consider selling itself, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper said the move comes after the casino operator received at least two takeover approaches.

Chemours – Chemours reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.05 per share, beating estimates by six cents. But the chemical maker saw revenue come up shy of Wall Street forecasts. It also issued a weaker than expected 2019 earnings outlook.

TrueCar – TrueCar fell two cents short of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of three cents per share, with the car-buying service's revenue also falling short of analyst estimates. TrueCar also announced a 20 percent stake in Accu-Trade a provider of vehicle appraisal technology.