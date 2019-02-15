Elon Musk, Albert Einstein and Steve Jobs all have these traits in common 10:11 AM ET Mon, 12 March 2018 | 01:30

Lewis' perception of laziness is what one might call "false laziness": the fact that his laziness contributed to his success debunks the negative stereotypes being a lazy person.

Video games are another example of "false laziness." It's often seen as a mindless activity enjoyed mostly by lazy people. But anyone who's ever played Fortnite knows it requires a fair amount of strategic thinking and problem-solving.

Elon Musk himself has been known to be a prolific gamer, and it's certainly difficult to imagine anyone branding him as lazy. On the back of more than 100-hour workweeks and years without a vacation, Musk has built at least six extremely successful companies. He's about as far from "unintelligent" as it gets.

You've also got Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Page among the legions of wildly successful people wholike to play video games. Again, these are people are neither lazy nor unintelligent by any stretch.

The bottom line is that "lazy" is a broadly defined word. Still, the evidence suggests that we could afford to be more mindful about what qualities in a person lead us to make that judgment. In the meantime, we should consider embracing the positive aspects of our own inner laziness.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to get back to Fortnite.

Tom Popomaronis is a commerce expert and proud Baltimore native. Currently, he is the Senior Director of Product Innovation at the Hawkins Group. His work has been featured in Forbes, Fast Company and The Washington Post. In 2014, he was named one of the "40 Under 40" by the Baltimore Business Journal. Follow him on LinkedIn and Twitter @tpopomaronis .

