With the news this week that Apple will soon launch video, magazine and news services, I started to wonder how much I was spending already on these kinds of subscriptions. If I really wanted to buy the new Apple bundle, could I afford it?

So I went through my recent bank statement for the last month and was stunned to discover I already spend $132.11 per month on subscription services like Hulu, Netflix, extra iCloud storage, digital newspapers and more. That's not including the cable and wireless bills I pay for internet access so I can use these services.

$132 a month! That's way more than I expected.

Ten bucks a month doesn't seem like that much, but these little payments add up awful fast if you tack them all together.

Here's my strategy to try to cut back: I'm going to break out what I pay for everything, and then take a look at how much I use each service and decide if I should give it up or not. I'm not going to include cable or wireless, since they're essential and I'm not planning to cut either one.

Here's the breakdown of what I'm paying: