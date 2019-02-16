Nigeria opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar urges voters to be patient

YOLA, Nigeria Feb 16 (Reuters) - Nigerian opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar on Saturday appealed to voters to be patient following the postponement of a presidential election by a week.

Atiku told reporters at his residence that he was shocked by the electoral commission's decision to delay the vote until Feb. 23. "I'm appealing to Nigerians to please come out and vote and I'm asking them to be patient about it," he said. (Reporting by Abraham Achirga; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Angus MacSwan)