If you love something, odds are Funko has turned it to a collectible — or has plans to.

The collectible maker, which went public in Nov 2017, is known for its stylized figurines of famous pop culture icons from "Star Wars" and "Avengers" to "The Golden Girls" and "Fortnite."

Funko has become a cornerstone in the geek merchandise industry, but it isn't your typical toy company. In fact, CEO Brian Mariotti balks at calling the brand one. Perhaps that is why it didn't face the same struggles that Mattel and Hasbro did after the fall of Toys R Us.

Or, it could be the fact that Funko says it doesn't allow any one retailer to make up more than 10 percent of its business.

The bankruptcy and subsequent closure of Toys R Us took a big toll on the toy industry. Sales slumped 2 percent last year, as toy makers found themselves with fewer shelves on which to place their inventory than in years prior. Toys R Us was estimated to account for 10 to 15 percent of all toy sales prior to its closure in June.

Yet Funko didn't escape Toys R Us' closure completely unscathed.

"We expected 6.5 to 7 percent growth in our total business in 2018 with Toys R Us, [then] we lost it," Mariotti told CNBC at New York's annual Toy Fair on Saturday. However, he reiterated the guidance of 25 to 26 percent net sales growth for full year 2018, set during Funko's third quarter conference call in November.

"We are never going to be reliant on one retail partner," Mariotti said.

While Mattel and Hasbro have warned investors that the lack of Toys R Us and other industry factors could result in a flat performance in 2019, Mariotti is confident about the coming year.

"I think 2019 is at an A+ level on content," he said. "I think we are going to have an insane year. I wouldn't be surprised if, when we give our guidance, it is not extremely optimistic."

Funko is set to report its fourth quarter earnings on Feb 28 and will provide full-year guidance at that time. In the previous quarter, the company reported net sales of $176.9 million, a 24 percent increase year-over-year.