As Kosovo pursues NATO and EU membership, its top challenges stem from Russian aggression and the return of ISIS fighters, its prime minister said during the Munich Security Conference Saturday.

Asked by CNBC about which one the country's government saw as the greater threat, the prime minister replied, "For us it's both."

"What we call the Taliban or Islamists' agenda, it was very aggressive toward us," Ramush Haradinaj told CNBC's Hadley Gamble.

Despite the focus on homegrown jihadists out of countries like France, Belgium and the U.K., Kosovo actually had the most citizens per capita fighting in Syria of any European country.

The officially secular majority-Muslim country has been under pressure to eradicate radicalization in the country as it endeavors to join the EU. As previously arrested extremists are released from prison, observers worry about the future of the country's security.