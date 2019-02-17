Trump urges European allies to take back hundreds of ISIS figthers captured in Syria

The United States is asking its European allies to "take back over 800" ISIS fighters that have been captured in Syria and put them on trial, President Donald Trump tweeted late on Saturday.

"The Caliphate is ready to fall," he said on the social media site. "The alternative is not a good one in that we will be forced to release them..."

U.S.-backed fighters in Syria are poised to capture the so-called Islamic State's last, tiny enclave on the Euphrates, Reuters reported Saturday citing the battle commander, bringing its self-declared caliphate to the brink of total defeat.