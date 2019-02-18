Walgreens and CVS are redesigning their drugstores to focus more on health. Here's how they compare

CVS Health and Walgreens are remodeling some of their drugstores to look more like doctor's offices.

The two largest pharmacy chains in the U.S. have both opened redesigned stores that dedicate more space to health services and less space to staple products like greeting cards. As people shop online more, CVS and Walgreens are trying to give people reasons to keep coming into their drugstores.

While their redesigns are just tests at this point, they could become models for future stores. Here's a look at CVS and Walgreens' new stores.