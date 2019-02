delay -statement@

ABUJA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria's electoral commission approved on Monday the resumption of political campaigning, the body said in a statement, after the general elections were delayed by a week last Saturday.

On Saturday, the commission's chairman told parties to stop campaigning, despite the election being postponed from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23. Campaigning is typically banned the day before the election.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram)