Three top Citgo executives removed amid battle to control firm -sources

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp has removed at least three executives close to Asdrubal Chavez, appointed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to manage state-run PDVSA's U.S. refining firm, two sources with knowledge of the decision said on Monday.

Citgo has become the epicenter of the political battle raging in the South American country as the opposition backed by many Western nations seeks to remove Maduro and hold a new presidential election.

Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress last week appointed a new board of directors to run Citgo, Venezuela's most important foreign asset, led by Venezuelan Luisa Palacios and a group of oil executives. The new board has yet to take office at the company's Houston headquarters. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Mexico City; Editing by Peter Cooney)