This year's Oscars swag bags include cannabis chocolates

Every year the top Oscar nominees receive swag bags that have included gifts from luxury holidays to sweat-absorbing patches, worth upwards of $100,000.

This year, they can calm their nerves ahead of the awards on Sunday with a range of cannabis-infused products that will be included in the goody bags. Chocolates infused with 10mg tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the part of the cannabis plant that creates a high, will be sent to nominees including Glenn Close, Regina King, Mahershala Ali and Melissa McCarthy.

The sweet treats are produced by Coda Signature, a company that makes edibles like truffles and chocolate bars and single-serve chocolate squares that include 10mg THC. It also makes a range of bath bombs that "eases tension and relaxes the mind." For those unused to eating products containing THC, the company advises "start low, go slow" on its website, suggesting people consume 1-5mg to begin with.