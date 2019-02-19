Marie Kondo's guiding principles — holding onto what brings you joy and letting go of the rest — can also apply to your paperwork.

"This is another category of items that you should be dealing with," said Tony Steuer, author of "Get Ready! A Step-by-Step Planner for Maintaining Your Financial First-Aid Kit."

"If you do it that way, it makes it a little more approachable as part of your greater tidying up."

However, despite the temptation to clean house, there are some things you shouldn't get rid of, he said. And since chances are, none of it sparks joy, here's a guide to determine what to keep and what to toss.