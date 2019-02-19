This story is part of CNBC's Millennial Money series, which profiles how people across the U.S. earn, spend and give away their money.

Jessica Brodkin has had a diverse career: She's worked in multiple states and industries, learned the art of relieving pain and even healed celebrity clients. The 37-year-old's professional credits include over a decade as an analyst at the CIA, on and off periods as an actress and comedian, and building her own business as an energy healer.

Now she earns $108,000 a year doing Reiki in New York City. On the side, she still does some stand-up comedy shows, as well as speaking engagements. She's also working on a short film and developing a live show that combines group healing, comedy and music.

At the same time, she prioritizes giving money to charity every month and taking care of her 12-year-old black lab mix, Julius.

She acknowledges that it's a lot. "I often feel like I have this creative current running through me, almost like a fire running through me, and I have to get things out," she says.