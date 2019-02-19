European markets seen mixed amid US-China trade talks

The FTSE 100 and DAX are both seen little changed from the previous session at 7,218 and 11,299 respectively, while the CAC is expected to open up around 3 points at 5,171, according to IG.

Market focus is largely attuned to trade developments between the world's two largest economies, with a new round of negotiations expected in Washington on Tuesday.

A follow-up session of higher-level talks is expected later in the week, as both sides look to resolve their protracted dispute before a March 1 deadline.

Last week, President Donald Trump suggested he might extend the deadline for a deal, which would stop an immediate increase in tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, edged down 0.1 percent.

Back in Europe, investors are likely to monitor a flurry of corporate earnings. Danone, HSBC and BHP Billiton are all expected to publish quarterly results Tuesday morning.

In the U.K., Japanese carmaker Honda is reportedly set to announce the closure of its Swindon car plant on Tuesday, risking the loss of 3,500 jobs.

The company is set to hold a news conference at 0800 GMT to announce further details.