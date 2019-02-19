Ex-Navy SEAL who wakes up at 4:30 am: How to get out of bed when you don't feel like it

There's no hack for waking up early, says former U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink. Rather, "What you need to do is, when the alarm goes off, you get up and you go get some," he tells CNBC Make It.

"That's what you do. Impose discipline on your life. That's the way it works."

Willink, who wakes up at 4:30 a.m., says that anyone has the capacity to become a morning person. Having the discipline to wake up early isn't something that you're "born with," the leadership coach and author tells Make It. "You just decide that's what you're going to do. … You choose to live your life that way."

Or, he adds, "you can decide that you're not going to be that way. You can decide that you're going to stay in bed. You can decide that you're not going to attack the day when the day is attacking you. You can make those decisions, but I'll tell you, it is much, much better to go through life attacking days than it is to go through life getting attacked by days. Don't let that happen. Go on the offense."