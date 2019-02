Ford will stop selling heavy trucks in South America, a region where the automaker has long struggled.

The second largest U.S. automaker expects to record pretax special item charges of about $460 million as a result.

Ford will stop production at its Sao Bernardo do Campo plant in Brazil this year, and will stop selling the Cargo lineup, F-4000 and F-350 trucks along with the Fiesta compact car once it sells out of its inventories.

