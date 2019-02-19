Germany says it's not ready to bar Huawei in potential US snub

Germany is not ready to exclude Huawei from its 5G network and may amend its laws so that potentially untrustworthy manufacturers can still provide equipment, its interior ministry told CNBC Tuesday.

In an emailed statement, Bjorn Grunewalder, a spokesperson for the Federal Interior Ministry — known as the BMI — said it was looking to adapt telecoms networks to prepare for "new potential threats."

"A direct exclusion of a particular 5G manufacturer is currently not legally possible and not planned," he said, according to a CNBC translation of the statement. "For the BMI, the focus is on adapting the necessary security requirements so that the security of these networks is guaranteed, even from a producer that may not be trustworthy."

Grunewalder added that necessary security requirements would be added to Germany's Telecommunications Act. Concrete adjustments are being discussed between the relevant federal ministries, he said, but no changes had been finalized.

Allowing Huawei to participate in its 5G network would come as a blow to the U.S., which has been working to persuade its allies to shut the Chinese telecoms firm out of their domestic infrastructure. The company has been blocked from selling equipment to the U.S. for many years, and President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to ban all Chinese telecoms equipment from U.S. networks.